'Coffee thrown over mum and baby' during street row

Police are investigating a street assault outside a Coffee Culture cafe that a witness says left a mother and baby covered in coffee.

A police spokesman said officers responded to reports of a "minor assault" about 11.30am on Thursday at a Roslyn cafe in Dunedin and inquiries were ongoing.

A witness who was walking in the area said she became aware of the altercation on City Rd around 11.10am after seeing coffee go flying.

A woman was putting her baby in her car outside the cafe when another woman, who appeared to be wearing gym clothes, allegedly walked up and dumped a cup of coffee on her.

The woman then walked off shouting threats to kill the mother, who responded by saying: "Don’t do it Amber."

The mother and child were left covered in coffee and the child was crying, the witness said.

Staff at Coffee Culture Roslyn confirmed the incident had happened outside the cafe but declined to answer further questions.

A staff member from Coffee Culture came out and did a great job of assisting the woman and her child, including helping them get cleaned up, the witness said.

The thrown coffee did not appear to have been purchased at Coffee Culture as it was in a plain white cup, the witness said.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz