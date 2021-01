Hayley has been reported missing from her Kaikorai home. Photo: NZ Police

Police are seeking information about a missing Dunedin teen.

Hayley (16) has been reported missing from her Kaikorai home, and police and her family were concerned for her welfare.

She was last seen in Dunedin on Thursday, January 21, and police believed she was likely still in the area.

Anyone who has seen Hayley or who has information on where she might be is asked to get in touch by calling 105, quoting file number 210118/0831.