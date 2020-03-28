Covid-19: 83 new cases announced today

There are 83 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, and a case has been announced in Dunedin Hospital.



The total is made up of 78 new confirmed cases and five probable cases, Director of Civil Defence Emergency Management Sarah Stuart-Black said.

She said 50 people had recovered, and 12 were in hospital around the country - three in Wellington Regional Hospital, two in Nelson Hospital, two in Whangarei Hospital and one each in Auckland, Waikato, Taranaki, Dunedin and Greymouth hospitals.

Two people are in intensive care – one on a ventilator. That's a one person increase on yesterday.

The combined total of confirmed and probable cases is now 451.

Stuart-Black said people who have been tested should remain in self-isolation.

She urged people to be kind to each other and said there have been reports of online abuse towards people who have Covid-19:

She said that was not acceptable: "We need to look out for each other now more than ever."

John Ombler, the All of Government Controller, said the Government was "very pleased" with how New Zealanders are doing in the lockdown.

"It's only been two days since we have been living this new way of life."

He said most people are following the new rules - but there have been a few reports of people congregating.

He reiterated that it was very important for people to remain at home – "stick to your bubble".

"Stay local," he said, adding that people should stay within their neighborhood.

All of Government Controller John Ombler. Photo: Getty

- additional reporting RNZ