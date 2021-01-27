Covid update: Close contacts of Northland woman all negative

All of the close contacts of the Northland community case have been tested and all have returned negative results.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and director general of health Ashley Bloomfield have provided an update on the latest test results.

Hipkins said this was "encouraging".

There have been no new cases in the community connected to the Northland woman who tested positive on Sunday after leaving managed isolation on January 13.

And 10,812 tests were processed yesterday.

More than 1.5 million tests means that we have the highest rate of testing per positive case in the world, alongside Australia.

Director general of Health Ashley Bloomfield said there were "encouraging signs" in Northland but the situation was still unfolding.

"We're not breathing out just yet."

The close contacts of the Northland woman will remain in isolation for the full 14 days despite testing negative.

Four new cases in MIQ

There are also four new cases in managed isolation facilities. The total number of active cases is 68 - including the one in the community.

Yesterday contact tracers had identified 16 potential close contacts of the woman and of those 15 had tested negative, including her husband, and the results were still pending of the last contact.

Today that 16th person returned a negative test result.

More than 1500 people have been tested around Northland without a positive result.

The woman has the highly infectious South African strain of the virus and health officials are investigating how the woman, who returned from the Netherlands, caught the virus.