Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Covid update: Close contacts of Northland woman all negative

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    All of the close contacts of the Northland community case have been tested and all have returned negative results.

    Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and director general of health Ashley Bloomfield have provided an update on the latest test results.

    Hipkins said this was "encouraging".

    There have been no new cases in the community connected to the Northland woman who tested positive on Sunday after leaving managed isolation on January 13.

    And 10,812 tests were processed yesterday.

    More than 1.5 million tests means that we have the highest rate of testing per positive case in the world, alongside Australia.

    Director general of Health Ashley Bloomfield said there were "encouraging signs" in Northland but the situation was still unfolding.

    "We're not breathing out just yet."

    The close contacts of the Northland woman will remain in isolation for the full 14 days despite testing negative.

    Four new cases in MIQ

    There are also four new cases in managed isolation facilities. The total number of active cases is 68 - including the one in the community.

    Yesterday contact tracers had identified 16 potential close contacts of the woman and of those 15 had tested negative, including her husband, and the results were still pending of the last contact.

    Today that 16th person returned a negative test result.

    More than 1500 people have been tested around Northland without a positive result.

    The woman has the highly infectious South African strain of the virus and health officials are investigating how the woman, who returned from the Netherlands, caught the virus.

    NZ Herald

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter