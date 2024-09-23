Crash closes alpine road

One person has been critically hurt following a two-vehicle crash that has closed Crown Range Rd.

Emergency services were notified of the crash on the summit of the road, linking Queenstown and Wānaka, about 6.30am on Monday.

Hato Hone St John said two patients were treated at the scene - one in a critical condition, the other in a moderate condition.

The ambulance service said three ambulances attended.

Police said the Serious Crash Unit had been advised.

Motorists were advised to take care on the roads and to expect delays.

Weather conditions in the area were understood to be bad.