Dad went to pick kids from school after drinking at the pub

Photo: ODT Files

A few drinks at the pub before the school run landed a Dunedin dad in trouble with police.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the 35-year-old male allegedly recorded a breath alcohol level of 400mcg at 2.30pm yesterday — the legal limit is 250mcg.

‘‘He'd been at the pub and was on his way to pick up the kids from school.’’

The man was issued with an infringement notice.

At 12.25pm yesterday, police were called to a crash at the intersection of David St and South Rd after a 36-year-old pedestrian was knocked off his mobility scooter by a 68-year old driver.

Snr Sgnt Bond said while there were no serious injuries, inquires were ongoing to determine who had the right of way.

Last night, police received a call about a crashed car found abandoned in a ditch in Bush Rd, Green Island.

‘‘Some young people were seen nearby by the caller, but on police arrival, no-one was around,’’ Snr Sgnt Bond said.

Inquires were ongoing.