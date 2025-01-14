Deputy police commissioner suspended due to criminal probe

Deputy Commissioner Jevon McSkimming at a news conference with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Photo: RNZ (file)

New Zealand's second most powerful police officer has been suspended, pending the outcome of a criminal investigation into his conduct.

Deputy Commissioner Jevon McSkimming is being investigated by the Independent Police Conduct Authority and the police.

The nature of the allegations against him cannot be reported.

In a statement from his lawyer today, McSkimming has confirmed that he was suspended before Christmas.

He said he was fully cooperating with police, after which he expected to resume his duties as Deputy Commissioner.

It emerged in December that he was being investigated by his employer and the police watchdog.