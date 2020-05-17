Destiny Church service act of 'civil disobedience'

Destiny Church in Auckland is holding a service this morning for the first time since the lockdown - and pastor Bishop Brian Tamaki says it's an act of "civil disobedience".

Sunday's service - named "We Stand for the Freedoms & Rights of All New Zealanders" - is being held at the church's main branch on Druces Rd in Manukau, South Auckland.

Bishop Brian Tamaki. Photo: Getty Images

The remainder of Tamaki's flock are attending a drive-in service, watching the proceedings on big screens set up in the car park.

During his sermon, Tamaki said one of the most dangerous pieces of legislation in New Zealand's history had been passed this week.

He said he was moving into "civil disobedience" and the church had been oppressed by only allowing 10 people to gather.

Destiny had obeyed all Ministry of Helath requirements up till now, he said.

He claimed the Alert Level 2 rules showed the church was an obstacle to the current Government.

Since the Level 4 lockdown began in March, Tamaki has been livestreaming from his home.

Destiny spokeswoman Anne Williamson earlier said the only people allowed inside the church today were necessary for the service and in groups of 10 or fewer.

They included a video team, a small audience in the front row of the main auditorium, and a group responsible for contact tracing.

Williamson said everyone inside the building had been tested for Covid-19.

Today was about taking a stand and showing the churches of New Zealand could be trusted, she said.

Williamson said said people were asked to keep their car windows up and were not allowed to get out of their cars. Marshalls were patrolling the car park to make sure people complied.

Destiny Church's car park fills up this morning. Photo NZ Herald

More than 100 cars filled the car park with many spilling out onto Druces Rd. They're being encouraged to honk their horns during the singing.

People parked on Druces Rd were out of their cars dancing and singing but did not appear to be mingling with people from other cars.

Last week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said religious services would be capped at 10 people under level 2, down from the 100-person limit that was allowed in level 2 before the lockdown.

Many churchgoers and leaders, including Tamaki, have expressed their frustration at the limit to church services, saying they could easily arrange for social distancing.

Tamaki publicly said last a week a service would go ahead in defiance of the rules, saying the Government's decision is discriminatory and unjust.

He spoke with the Deputy Police Commissioner and a local MP ahead of the service, according to a video posted on Destiny's web page on Wednesday.

Ardern, who was raised Mormon, has said while she understood the importance of worship, churches were community spaces where people would inevitably mix with others.

Up to 50 people are now allowed at funerals and tangi, after an initial 10-person limit was widely decried as unfair.

A video posted to Destiny Church's Facebook page on Saturday reminded people to practice physical distancing at church.

"We know we haven't seen each other for a long while some of us. Your natural instinct is you want to run and give them a really big hug. If they're not from your bubble you'll have to hold off.

"Make sure there's no hugging, no touching ... please don't let us catch you breaking the rules because it ruins it for the rest of us."

Security services would be stopping everyone on entering the property and everyone was reminded to stay in their car. But they were encouraged to contribute by drumming on their cars and using their horns when appropriate.

Older people and people with underlying health issues were encouraged to stay home.

The congregation was also asked to pray for Tamaki, as much of New Zealand would likely be getting "nosy" about what he was doing today and tuning in.

On March 22 before the lockdown, New Zealand was in alert level 2 which banned gatherings over 100 people, but Tamaki's church service still went ahead with safety measures in place".

He had previously said he would not let a "filthy virus scare us out of having church".

"To equate fear with common sense is nonsense. In a time when people are fearful, they need faith, hope, and the presence of God, so we will be keeping our churches open."