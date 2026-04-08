Digger falls off truck on motorway

Emergency services at the scene on Wednesday morning. Photos: Stephen Jaquiery

Motorists have been warned of "significant delays" after a digger came off the back of a truck on Dunedin's Southern Motorway this morning.

Police said they were called to the incident about 10.40am.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the motorway was blocked in both directions, and traffic was being diverted at the Main South Rd off-ramps, into Concord and Kaikorai Valley Rd.

"Significant delays" were expected from the Andersons Bay Rd intersection southbound, and northbound from Mosgiel through to Dunedin.

A witness to the incident said a southbound Cargill Contracting truck appeared to have lost a wheel and hit the concrete median barrier.

“The digger that it was carrying has toppled off the side of the truck over the barrier into the northbound lane,” the witness said.

Two ambulances, three police vehicles and a number of fire appliances were at the scene.

Police were advising motorists to take alternative routes and expect delays.