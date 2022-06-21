Diverted flight delays murder trial

Dale Watene. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Fog has delayed the Dale Watene murder trial for a day.

The trial of two people accused of being involved in the murder of Mr Watene began before Justice Gerald Nation in the High Court at Invercargill last Monday.

Sandy Maree Graham (32) is charged with his murder in Otautau on April 16, 2020.

George Ivor Hyde (24) is charged with accessory after the fact to murder in Otautau between April 16 and 27, 2020.

Mr Watene’s body was found buried in a shallow grave in the Longwood Forest near Otautau on May 18, 2020.

Justice Nation told jurors yesterday Graham was in Christchurch for the weekend and was supposed to fly to Invercargill in the morning.

"The plane has been diverted and it is not going to be possible to have her here for the trial to proceed today," he said.

An Invercargill Airport staff member confirmed the first flight into Invercargill yesterday was diverted because of fog.

Justice Nation adjourned the trial to begin at 10am today.

The adjournment is a further delay in the trial which is already a week behind schedule.

It was originally set down to begin on June 6, however was adjourned for a week with Justice Nation suppressing the reason why.

The trial is expected to take four weeks.

-- karen.pasco@odt.co.nz

PIJF court reporter