Doggy distraction causes crash

A woman and her problematic pooch had a 'ruff' day together when a doggy distraction caused her to crash into three parked cars.

The 28-year-old woman was driving down Mulford St in Dunedin just after 9am yesterday when she was distracted by her misbehaving dog in the vehicle, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

While distracted, the woman crashed into three parked cars, causing moderate damage to the vehicles.

Both she and the dog were unharmed.

Bond said motorists should be mindful when driving with pets and place them where they cannot cause a distraction.