Double-vaxxed doctor challenges mandate

Dr Debra Smith

A Gore GP has questioned her professional body for its support of mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for health and disability sector workers.

Dr Debra Smith is double-vaccinated and encourages patients to have the Covid-19 vaccination.

However, she is personally opposed to the vaccination being mandatory, and this week wrote in an individual capacity to her local MP, the Otago Daily Times and the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners (RNZCGP) to say so.

‘‘Vaccine mandates undermine the principle of voluntary consent as they unduly pressure individuals to receive the vaccine or risk losing their job, creating financial stress,’’ she said.

‘‘In any other circumstance this would amount to coercion.’’

Dr Smith told the ODT she had been torn by the issue as she was pro-vaccination but did not think it was right that people’s employment could suffer because of their individual views.

‘‘I do think it is an ethical responsibility not to go to work if you have got symptoms and to go and get checked, whether you are vaccinated or unvaccinated.’’

Dr Smith said getting vaccinated would help prevent overloading of the health system and it did initially help reduce transmission.

‘‘There are greater good arguments, but I want to see people get it on a voluntary basis ...

‘‘This vaccine has saved millions worldwide and I have encouraged my patients to get it.’’

RNZCGP president Dr Samantha Murton said she would reply to Dr Wilson’s letter, and that she was entitled to her opinion.

‘‘There should be choice for any healthcare service that is provided, but then there is the potential they could have an impact on other people and that is the issue that we are facing,’’ Dr Murton said.

‘‘Our role could have a significant detrimental impact on someone else if we are not protecting harm by protecting ourselves.’’

Dr Murton said she understood Dr White’s view, and that it was a debate the medical profession should have.

‘‘But I don’t think there will be much of an appetite for not having healthcare workers vaccinated.’’

Asked about the letter, outgoing Children’s Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft said children under 12 were unable to be vaccinated and medical professionals owed those people a duty of care to try to keep them free from possibly contracting Covid-19.

‘‘When children get sick, if they have a pre-existing medical condition, they can get very, very sick, which is a real worry,’’ he said.

‘‘Children have the right to have the highest standard of health possible ...

‘‘That will be compromised if people who refuse to be vaccinated maintain the stance they are taking.

‘‘I would have thought, frankly, shame on us if we are not prepared to put children’s rights ahead of our own.’’