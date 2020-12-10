Thursday, 10 December 2020

12.50 pm

Drunk dad who made son, 9, drive him to liquor store won't be charged

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    A drunk Dunedin father who instructed his nine-year-old son to drive him to the bottle store will not be charged.

    Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police had investigated the incident and, having taken all the circumstances into account, decided to warn the 32-year-old father.

    "He will be referred to undertake an alcohol and parenting course.

    "Police and other agencies are providing support to the family."

    The boy was stopped by police while driving in Mosgiel about 7.30pm on Saturday.

    His father was intoxicated in the vehicle - and had asked the child to drive him so he could buy more alcohol.

    Otago Daily Times

    drivesouth-pow-family_0.png

     

     

