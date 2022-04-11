Monday, 11 April 2022

Dunedin bar Woof! celebrates 'biggest week' of year after vaccine pass decision

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    A Dunedin bar that has been getting flooded with fake one-star reviews online after it announced it would continue requiring customers to show vaccine passes is now celebrating its "biggest week" of the year.

    Woof! co-owner Dudley Benson made headlines last week when he attempted to reach some of those who had left the one-star reviews, including a kiwifruit lab technician, a bank business intelligence manager and "two evangelical Christian brothers, builders from Whangārei".

    Just a few days on, while the one-star reviews and homophobic abuse "continue to flow in", the bar has also experienced its biggest week in 2022.

    Benson said on Twitter that Google was "removing those reviews every day or so" and thanked everyone for flagging them.

    Benson said he had attempted to contact the people who left the fake reviews in an effort to hold them accountable.

    While Benson didn't manage to speak to all the "reviewers" in person, he said it "[felt] great to take some power back" by making contact.

    "I'm fed up with randoms trying to sabotage what our team have worked so hard for, without any consequences," he tweeted. "PS Honestly, don't mess with a queer business please."

    Requirements for businesses to show vaccine passes, and most vaccine mandates, were dropped by the Government last Monday night. 

     

    NZ Herald

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter