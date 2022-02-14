Dunedin pupils in isolation

Dunedin's Musselburgh School. Photo: Google Maps

Pupils from a Dunedin school are in isolation at home after confirmation of a Covid-19 case within its community.

All year 5 and 6 pupils at Musselburgh School have been identified as close contacts and health authorities asked families to have them tested.

The pupils, as well as unvaccinated household members, had been instructed to isolate for 10 days, an email from the school to whanau said.

The school is remaining open for year 1 to 4 pupils.

Community cases of Covid-19 in the South rose to 13 on Saturday plus another 14 yesterday.

That was up from three on Friday — two in Queenstown and one in Dunedin — although it was known by Friday night the virus had spread to Invercargill and Gore and that seven Moana Pasifika rugby players in Queenstown had tested positive.

At Winton, the volunteer fire brigade went into isolation, it was confirmed on Saturday.

Nationally, case numbers surged from 454 on Saturday to 810 yesterday and 32 people with the virus were in hospital.

Case numbers moved ever closer to 1000, which was the point where the Government signalled New Zealanders could expect Phase 2 of the country’s response to be imminent.

Phase 2 includes greater use of rapid antigen tests (Rats), shorter isolations and self-care for lower-risk cases. Isolation for cases would drop from 14 days to 10 and, for contacts, from 10 days to seven.

The Ministry of Health said the country had seven million Rats.

Musselburgh School principal Rob Taylor said in an email to whanau the school was working with the Ministries of Health and Education.

‘‘The health and wellbeing of the children, staff and community of Musselburgh School is a top priority,’’ he said.

Unvaccinated household members of year 5 and 6 pupils, including children, are advised to stay at home until the pupil receives a negative day 5 test.

The Otago Daily Times understands some students at Queenstown Resort College have been identified as contacts of a Covid-19 case and, if so, will revert to online learning.

The number of locations of interest continued to climb in Queenstown over the weekend, but not in Dunedin.

Health provider Te Kaika explained the Dunedin case had minimal movements.

Te Kaika was again busy yesterday providing booster shots.

Hospitals in the South are implementing stronger Covid-19 safety measures. The measures are already in place at Lakes and Dunstan hospitals but will be extended to Dunedin, Southland, Clutha and Gore hospitals.

A statement released by the Southern District Health Board on Saturday night said the changes would affect staff, patients and visitors.

All patients admitted to wards will undergo a Covid-19 test on admission.

They may also be required to wear N95 masks.

Entrances will be restricted and monitored at all facilities and visitors will be screened for Covid-19 symptoms before entry.

Public health measures such as scanning QR codes, wearing masks and sanitising hands would all be enforced, the DHB said.

Visitors with mask exemptions will denied entry.

Only one visitor at a time will be able to visit patients on wards and visitation may be restricted further if it is decided there is increased risk to patients.

Only one person may accompany someone who is attending an outpatient appointment or presenting at the emergency department. However, children may accompany a parent or sibling if no child care is available.

All staff in roles interacting with the public and patients will be required to wear N95 face masks and those deemed to be in high-risk areas will also wear eye protection.

The SDHB advised in the statement that maternity services would have different restrictions for patients and visitors.

People should call relevant wards before visiting.

