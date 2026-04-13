Life-saving cancer treatment facility to create 1100 jobs

A new manufacturing facility in the city will deliver CAR-T cell immunotherapy, which uses a patient’s own immune cells to identify and attack cancer cells. PHOTO: LONZA AG

Pioneering cancer treatment company BioOra will offer a life-saving cancer therapy when its new immunotherapy manufacturing facility opens in October.

The high-tech facility at Te Papa Hauora Health Precinct on Oxford Tce will increase development of CAR-T cell immunotherapy, a cancer treatment that uses a patient’s own immune cells.

Economic development agency ChristchurchNZ estimated the base will generate about $98 million to the economy from treating about 500 patients each year.

This came a step closer at a site blessing attended by clinicians, international experts, investors, industry representatives and civic leaders.

BioOra chief executive John Robson said Christchurch stood out in the site selection process because of its hospital, health precinct and other facilities.

He said the goal was to bring potentially curable treatments to patients who had at this stage limited or no other options.

“What we’re developing has real curative potential, particularly for cancers like lymphoma.

“This is about bringing a level of treatment to New Zealand that has, until now, largely only been available overseas.”

Ministry of Health chief science advisor Ian Town said the city was playing an important role in advanced cancer therapies.

“Christchurch is positioning itself as a leading centre for cancer research and treatment. Having international experts here today reinforces that reputation. These innovative therapies are the future of cancer care in New Zealand.”

Robson said ChristchurchNZ helped connect BioOra to the right people, talent and infrastructure.

ChristchurchNZ chief executive Ali Adams said BioOra’s decision to move into Oxford Tce shows the city is attracting world-class health innovations that can be scaled up and succeed.

“This facility represents confidence in Christchurch’s ability to support science that genuinely changes lives,” she said.

BioOra will develop clinical trials and carry out therapies seldom available globally at the facility, and partner with Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, which is a global leader in paediatric CAR-T therapy.

The United States’ hospital’s bone marrow transplantation and immune deficiency division director, Dr Stella Davies, said the therapies are ‘‘genuinely’’ revolutionary.

‘‘CAR-T can work much more rapidly, with early remission occurring in as little as 28 days – a dramatically improved experience for patients and their families.”

BioOra is a private joint venture between the Malaghan Institute of Medical Research and Bridgewest Ventures NZ LP.

Malaghan trust board member David Downs went overseas for CAR-T therapy eight years ago, and said watching the facility become a reality in New Zealand was emotional.

Once operational, it is expected to support about 1100 jobs in healthcare, manufacturing, tourism and other services, including more than 480 direct roles.

The BioOra facility is expected to open on October 7.