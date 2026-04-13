Fonterra announce Allen as new chief executive

Richard Allen has been appointed Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd's next chief executive officer. Photo: Supplied / Fonterra via RNZ

Richard Allen has been named as the new Fonterra chief executive officer, succeeding Miles Hurrell.

Chair Peter McBride said Allen would bring to the role a strong connection with farmer shareholders and customers and a deep knowledge of Fonterra's global operations and markets.

Allen said he had built his career with Fonterra and understood the important role the co-op plays both for farmers in New Zealand and customers around the world.

"I'm committed to maintaining the momentum in our performance, focused delivery of strategy and financial discipline that has been developed over recent years.

"Fonterra has a strong platform to build from and I'm excited by our prospects as we move forward as a New Zealand farmer owned global B2B dairy provider."

Allen was most recently President Global Ingredients, responsible for Fonterra's Ingredients sales, optimisation, risk management, trading and global manufacturing.

McBride said Allen joined Fonterra as a graduate in 2008.

"Since then his career has spanned our global supply chain. He led our farmer facing business Farm Source for five years, has worked in China as Vice President of our Foodservice business, was the founding CEO of MyMilk, and more recently served as President Atlantic based in Chicago, responsible for relationships with a number of our global key accounts."

Miles Hurrell resigned in March, after a 25-year career with the dairy giant, saying the time was right for him to leave.

Allen takes up the chief executive role on May 1.

Fonterra said Hurrell would stay with the co-operative in an advisory role until September 2026 to help with the leadership transition.