Eruption at White Island halts flights

Increasing volcanic ash has been coming from Whakaari/White Island. Photo: Supplied / GNS Science

An eruption on Whakaari/White Island is causing flight delays to airports in the Bay of Plenty this morning.

At least 10 flights have been were cancelled and three delayed from Tauranga and Rotorua airports due to the volcanic activity.

GNS Science is investigating.

It said last week a new vent detected on Whakaari/White Island, which has been experiencing a minor eruption and emitting an increase in volcanic ash.

Images showed the column of ash growing considerably in size in the two hours to 8am today.

Air New Zealand said ash was across the flight path for both airports.

Captain David Morgan, the airline's chief operational integrity and safety officer, said it was monitoring the movement of the ash.

"The safety of our people and our customers is our utmost priority."

Passengers should keep an eye on the Air NZ app in case other routes were affected.

Papamoa beach was covered in ash on Thursday morning. Photo: Supplied / Bronwyn Crow

Bronwyn Crow sent in photos of black ash washing ashore on Papamoa Beach and said a wind change could make the ash worse as the day went on.

On August 9, the the Volcanic Alert Level was increased to Level 3 and the Aviation Colour Code raised to orange following a minor eruption.

In 2019, 22 people died and 25 others were injured when the volcano - a popular tourist site - erupted.