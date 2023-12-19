Ex-coach pleads guilty to sex offending

Gregory Pask

Serial sex offender Gregory Pask’s former gymnastics club said it is "shocked and appalled" to learn of his abuse.

Yesterday Pask pleaded guilty to nearly 30 charges related to sexual offending against girls and producing objectionable material.

Detective Sergeant Ash Clarke said the charges relate to sexual offending against several girls and producing objectionable material in Blenheim between 2014 and September 2023.

Blenheim Gymnastics Club said the proceedings had been subject to suppression orders preventing details from being made public before yesterday.

"The club was shocked and appalled to learn of the offences committed by a person who occupied a position of trust in our community."

It said the club’s primary concern at this time was the wellbeing of the victims.

"We wish to reassure members that the club is a safe place, and that it will continue to serve our community by providing positive and safe gymnastics experiences."

Competitive coach and life member Tony Quirk told the Herald the club will be making no further comment

Clarke said Pask was a well-known figure in the Blenheim community for many years and had been in continual contact with children and young people.

"Police acknowledge the victims in this matter and the ordeal they have been through. While the man responsible for the offending has pleaded guilty, police understand that no conviction will ever take back what has happened."

Clarke said police believe there may be further victims and asked anyone who was a victim or their family, to come forward and report what occurred.

"We understand it can be hard to come forward and report incidents of this nature, but we would like to reassure you police take these matters seriously and have a number of officers and detectives dedicated to these cases, we will ensure you have a safe space to report offending in confidence."

Victims can contact police on 105 or come into your local Police station and reference file number: 230903/8087

SEXUAL HARM

Where to get help:

If it’s an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you’ve ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact Safe to Talk confidentially, any time 24/7:

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat visit safetotalk.nz

Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been sexually assaulted, remember it’s not your fault.

By Katie Harris