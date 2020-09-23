Face to face: Judith Collins meets the adoring supporter who got a tattoo of her on his leg

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Collins met Nik Given and his partner Mel at a café, when they spoke about Covid-19, the lockdown and how the debate went last night.
Mel said that Collins crushed the debate.
Given was wearing pants so he did not have the tat on show, but he asked Collins to sign her book.
Asked if he would get another tattoo of an MP, he tossed up getting a David Seymour – Act's leader – face on his other leg.
The National leader said the tattoo – of the iconic photo of her holding a gun – made her look a bit like James Bond.
Collins and her team are in Matamata today, making various stops along the campaign trail.
She is from this area – a traditionally blue seat - and has a strong support base in the region.
Collins was in high spirits after last night's debate, where she declared herself the winner.
Punters and political commentators also picked her as the winner.
But, on current polling numbers, National's support is trailing Labour's, which could govern alone on the 1News/ Colmar Brunton numbers.