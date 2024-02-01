Family bowled over by generosity during cancer battle

Isabel Gillaly, 2, examines a bowls jack at the Alexandra District Club Bowls green. Watching on are (clockwise from top left): Club president Geoff Moore, grandfather and club member Pete Gillaly, mother Hannah Gillaly (obscured), brother Tom, 1, and father Sam Gillaly, all of Alexandra. PHOTO: RUBY SHAW

The family of a young Alexandra girl living with cancer say they were overwhelmed when a local bowling club decided to use its annual fundraising tournament to support the family.

Alexandra toddler Isabel Gillaly, 2, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia six weeks after her second birthday last year.

Alexandra District Club (ADC) Bowls has pulled out the stops for their annual fundraising tournament this Sunday — with all proceeds going to Isabel and her family.

Parents Hannah and Sam Gillaly said the response had been unbelievable.

Even in the weeks before the tournament, fundraising efforts were "beyond anything we ever could have thought", Mrs Gillaly said.

Following her diagnosis, Isabel received treatment at Christchurch Hospital and then Dunedin Hospital.

Isabel was still receiving chemotherapy daily and was sometimes in Dunedin up to four nights a week.

The unpredictability of her condition had been hard for the family, which includes 16-month-old brother Tom.

"You just can’t make plans," Mrs Gillaly said.

Throughout it all, Isabel had taken it in her stride.

"She’s been an absolute gem," Mrs Gillaly said.

"She’s pretty tough," Mr Gillaly said.

Rising costs of living, on top of travel and medical expenses, had a significant effect on the family.

Mrs Gillaly had left her job when Isabel became sick, to stay home with the children.

The support from the bowling club, where Mr Gillaly’s father is a member, was incredible.

"It’s obviously overwhelming — the support and the fact people want to do this," Mrs Gillaly said.

They wanted to extend a "massive thank you" to the community, Mr Gillaly said.

Club president Geoff Moore said the idea gathered traction after a club member heard of the Gillaly family fundraising for Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand in December.

The club got in touch with the family and when they accepted, fundraising efforts had "gone mad", Mr Moore said.

There had been more than 100 entries for Sunday’s tournament, and entries were open until 5pm tonight.

Businesses had provided prizes for raffles and a charity auction, to be held at 5pm.

Anyone was welcome for the charity auction, even those who had not taken part in the bowls, Mr Moore said.