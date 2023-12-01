Flat manager left to clean up the mess

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The university says it has provided a variety of options for students to dispose of their rubbish, particularly in Castle St, all year.
With two skip loads around the back and side, and at least another two out the front, Mr Brown said the costs were between $2500 to $3000 for extra skips alone.
He said he was frustrated he had been left to bear the costs to dispose of others’ excess trash.
"All of that rubbish that’s lying around the skip hasn’t even actually come from our tenants — it’s come from everyone else around the place.
"This isn’t our rubbish.
Now, Mr Brown said he was in "quite the battle" with the Otago University over the disputed rubbish.
He said the university dismissed his concerns and told him to recoup the costs himself from those responsible for the rubbish.
The university’s response was "disappointing", Mr Brown said.
"Once again, the proctor and the university pretty much don’t want anything to do with it."
In response to questions from the Otago Daily Times, a university spokeswoman said it would prefer to liaise with Mr Brown directly, rather than through the media.
The university had provided a number of initiatives to help students dispose of rubbish throughout the year, specifically for Castle St, she said.
Skips on the street had most recently been made available in October and last month to coincide with the end of exams and students moving out of flats.
For the last three years, the university paid for free transfer station access for students all year, and Campus Watch also provided free use of trailers for students.