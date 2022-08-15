Monday, 15 August 2022

Four hurt in crash near Cardrona

    By Oscar Francis
    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Four people were injured, three seriously, in a collision near Cardrona.

    A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to Crown Range Rd about 2.15pm yesterday.

    One lane of the road had been closed and drivers were being asked to expect delays, the spokeswoman said.

    It appeared to be a head-on collision between the two cars and the serious crash unit had been advised.

    A drone had been observed flying around the scene but it was unclear who it belonged to, the spokeswoman said.

    A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances, two managers and two helicopters attended the scene.

    Two people were taken to Dunedin Hospital by helicopter with serious injuries.

    A person with serious injuries and a person with moderate injuries were taken to Lakes Hospital by ambulance, the spokeswoman said.

    Otago Daily Times

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter