Four injured in Southland crash

Four people have been injured - one critically - after a two-vehicle crash in Southland.

Police said emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Mandeville Kingston Crossing Rd and Dunn and Cody Rd, in Longridge, about 2.15pm today.

Hato Hone St John said two people, one in critical condition and another in a serious condition, were flown to Dunedin Hospital.

Two other patients, both in moderate condition, were transported to Gore Hospital by ambulance.

St John said it was notified at 2.11pm and sent one ambulance, one first responders unit, two operations managers, one rapid response vehicle and two helicopters to the scene.

The police Serious Crash Unit is at the scene.

The road was not expected to reopen until about 9pm and diversions are in place.