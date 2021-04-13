Four new Covid cases in MIQ

There are four new Covid cases in managed isolation facilities to report today.

The Ministry of Health released the figures in a statement this afternoon. There are no new cases in the community.

Meanwhile, 21 out of the 23 contacts of Case B - the first of two Grand Millennium hotel security guard to be infected - have tested negative for Covid. Health officials are waiting for the two other results.

Regional public health officials have reported that Case B, who took three Auckland bus trips, wore a mask and sat away from other passengers. Those on the bus are considered casual contacts, the ministry says.

New Zealand's total number of confirmed cases is now 2231.

This year there have been 44 historical cases, out of a total of 415 cases.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border sits at eight.

Yesterday it was revealed that 538 MIQ staff were yet to receive the vaccination jab and had until April 30 to do so or they wouldn't be redeployed.

That was announced after Director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield said a second security guard who worked at the Grand Millennium and had tested positive for Covid-19 had also not been vaccinated.

The person had wanted to get the vaccine but was in isolation, Bloomfield told media yesterday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has warned that the bar for these workers not getting the Covid-19 vaccination before the end of the month is "very high".

"There is essentially no reason that we consider acceptable."

She confirmed yesterday that 86 per cent of MIQ staff – some 3472 workers – have received the vaccine which left 538 who had not.