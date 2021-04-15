Thursday, 15 April 2021

Govt considers raft of proposals to meet 'Smokefree 2025' goal

    Photo: File / Getty Images
    The government is suggesting limiting the amount of nicotine allowed in cigarettes.

    It's one of a number of proposals being put forward to meet the government's goal of making New Zealand Smokefree by 2025.

    Others include restricting where cigarettes can be sold and creating a licensing regime.

    The government is also talking about creating a smokefree generation, where people who are under 18 next year will never be able to buy cigarettes.

    Public health professor Chris Bullen said studies show at low nicotine levels, non-smokers do not get addicted and smokers cut down or quit.

    Late last month the Cancer Society launched a petition calling for a significant reduction in the number of stores that are able to sell tobacco.

    An University of Otago study found during the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, people who felt lonely or isolated almost all the time were more than three times more likely to increase their cigarette intake than those who were never lonely.

     

