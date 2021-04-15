Govt considers raft of proposals to meet 'Smokefree 2025' goal

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
It's one of a number of proposals being put forward to meet the government's goal of making New Zealand Smokefree by 2025.
Others include restricting where cigarettes can be sold and creating a licensing regime.
The government is also talking about creating a smokefree generation, where people who are under 18 next year will never be able to buy cigarettes.
Public health professor Chris Bullen said studies show at low nicotine levels, non-smokers do not get addicted and smokers cut down or quit.
Late last month the Cancer Society launched a petition calling for a significant reduction in the number of stores that are able to sell tobacco.
An University of Otago study found during the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, people who felt lonely or isolated almost all the time were more than three times more likely to increase their cigarette intake than those who were never lonely.