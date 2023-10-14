Green Party on track to win three electorate seats

Greens' Auckland Central candidate Chloe Swarbrick at the Green Party event in Auckland on Election Night. Photo: RNZ/Cole Eastham-Farrelly

The Green Party is looking to win a record three electorates, with incumbent Chlöe Swarbrick poised to retake her Auckland seat, while Wellington central candidate Tamatha Paul is well ahead of Labour and Julie Genter has been leading a very close race in the Rongotai electorate.

The party's vote has been steady above 10% most of the night as returns roll in, which would make them the third largest party in Parliament. In 2020 they managed 7.9% of the party vote.

Swarbrick was expected to win her electorate despite some tight competition from National's Mahesh Muralidhar.

With 38.5 percent of the vote counted as of just after 9pm, Swarbrick was leading 5642 to 4216 votes.

At an exuberant Green event in Auckland, Swarbrick shouted "we did this!"

"This is what people power change looks like," she said, saying it showed an increased mandate for change in Auckland central.

"Politics doesn't belong to politicians. It belongs to those who show up," Swarbrick said.

In Wellington, Paul has a heavy lead of 8350 to 5276 votes for Labour's Ibrahim Omer with 41 percent of votes counted.

Rongotai remains too close to call as of 9.30pm, however, but Genter has been edging ahead with 22.5 percent of the vote counted - but both Labour and National's candidates have not been far behind. Less than 100 votes separate Genter and Labour's Fleur Fitzsimons.