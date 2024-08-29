Green Party's waka-jumping meeting over Darleen Tana canned

Darleen Tana. File photo: RNZ

The Green Party has agreed to cancel this weekend's meeting on whether to invoke the waka-jumping law to have its MP Darleen Tana removed from Parliament.

Last week Darleen Tana filed for an injunction seeking to stop the party holding its meeting, planned for this Sunday.

At a hearing in the High Court at Auckland this morning, both parties agreed to delay the full hearing until September 12 or 13.

Until then, the Green Party has agreed not to go ahead with its meeting.