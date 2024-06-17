Greens co-leader Marama Davidson announces breast cancer diagnosis

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson has announced she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

"Just over a month ago I was sitting in a doctor's office at one of those appointments you hope you will never need," Davidson said, speaking from Parliament, surrounded by Green MPs.

"A routine mammogram showed some potential concerns, a biopsy then confirmed I have breast cancer.

"Fortunately, the cancer has been caught early and treatment will begin soon. I will be having a partial mastectomy in the first week of July. Following this, I will be taking leave to recover from surgery and begin further treatment," Davidson said.

She expects that to take about four months, but cannot confirm when she will be returning to Parliament.

"I do want to be clear that we are fortunate to have picked this up early enough to give us the best odds of getting rid of it, thanks to the breast screening programme."

It was important for screening programmes to be supported and equitable, to make sure more people are screened in time to save lives, she said, urging other women to get screened.

Davidson paid tribute to the Green Party caucus, saying she feels enormously grateful for the outpouring of aroha from the MPs.

Her husband has been her "absolute rock of emotional support", she said, and her tamariki and mokopuna generously share their māmā and nana with the Green Party every day.

"My strength is not mine alone, it is that of many."