Haast Pass reopens though agency under fire

Limited travel is now allowed on the Otago side of the Haast Pass, as work continues to clear a massive slip that closed the highway for several days.

Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency confirmed that light vehicles and campervans would be able to travel through Makarora on State Highway 6 from today in two convoys, at midday and 4.30pm.

Eighty vehicles travelled towards Wanaka and 68 towards Haast at midday. The figures for the 4.30pm convoy were not known.

From tomorrow at 8am, convoys will be added in, said Nicole Felts, Journey Manager for Otago and Southland for Waka Kotahi.

“The 12pm and 4.30pm convoys are confirmed for vehicles up to five tonnes which includes campervans and light vehicles towing trailers. Traffic management is on site and beginning preparation now,” Felts said.

From Wednesday, vehicles weighing more than five tonnes (eg buses) can join the convoys also, Southland and Otago systems manager Robert Choveaux said late this afternoon.

“We are pleased that testing of the bridge this afternoon has given us confidence to allow heavier, permitted vehicles back on the Muddy Creek bridge as of tomorrow at the allocated convoy times.”

The convoy times for the rest of the week are 8am, midday and 4.30pm each day - with the Lake Hawea/Makarora convoy departing first and once through, the western side Blue Pools group will move.

Mr Choveaux thanked the crew for the dedication and work to date to clear a full lane of the road over the Muddy Creek bridge.

'It is our lifeline'

The news comes as Waka Kotahi faces criticism for its handling of the blocked highway - regarded by a Haast tourism operator as a "lifeline" for the local community.

Wilderness Lodge co-founder Dr Gerry McSweeney said the agency and its contractors seemed more interested in political point-scoring and were too slow reopening the road.

The alpine pass remained closed at Muddy Creek after a slip last Thursday. The kilometre-long slip left up to 20,000 cubic metres of material over the road, bridge and creek bed.

Dr McSweeney said contractors from the West Coast had gone to the site and started work on Saturday morning - two hours before anyone from the Wanaka side of the slip arrived.

Then at 12.35pm the West Coast contractors were told to stand down.

They were told the work would be carried out by Otago operators and they were not needed.

"The Haast community is aghast. It is our lifeline, the start of the school holidays and the beginning of the summer season, and it is going to be blocked for a week," he said.

"Work should be done at both ends. That way it could be done a lot quicker. I just do not understand it."

The transport agency had been "too vague" about the road reopening and he had received inquiries from clients about whether they should cancel their trip, he said.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says workers are removing more than 20,000cum of slip material from the Muddy Creek bridge. PHOTO: SUPPLIED / WAKA KOTAHI NZ TRANSPORT AGENCY

Felts said crews would continue work around the convoy times to clear material and stabilise the road getting it ready for two lanes and unescorted access.

“We do not underestimate how vital this highway link is for everyone – both Otago and Westland/ the West Coast."

Choveaux said a large amount of material needed to be cleared from the site, but he was optimistic controlled access would be feasible.

"Conditions ... remain dynamic, challenging and subject to change - any amount of rainfall could affect access."

Before yesterday’s announcement, travellers and locals alike showed up at the Makarora township in the hopes of being let through the roadblock just north of town.

Whitebait festival

A small group of whitebaiters from Haast arrived yesterday morning hoping Waka Kotahi would arrange an escort along the route that afternoon.

The agency said it was very aware of a whitebait festival in Haast on Saturday.

The convoys mean that people will be able to get into Haast from Otago and back out again, weather and conditions permitting.

Crews would continue work around the convoy times to clear material and stabilise the road getting it ready for two lanes and safe, unescorted access.

Geoff and Chris Hawke, of Auckland, take photos in Makarora yesterday. PHOTO: REGAN HARRIS

Aucklanders Geoff and Chris Hawke said their plans to take a helicopter flight to Franz Josef would probably be scrapped because of the road closure.

"[It’s] not so bad for us because we’re staying at Lake Hāwea and we can do other things, but I feel sorry for other people," Mrs Hawke said.

A staff member at the Wonderland Makarora Lodge said although their cafe was closed yesterday, they would consider reopening over the remainder of the week based on the amount of passing traffic.

By Regan Harris