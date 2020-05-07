Hairdressers and barbers given the all clear to reopen under level 2, with strict guidelines

A barber gives a haircut while wearing PPE in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo / Getty Images

The time is nearly hair for you to head along to your local hairdresser or barber and finally get that long-awaited tidy up.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has given the green light to reopen but only after the country made the move to alert level 2.

However, your local would not look the same as the last time you were able to get a trim more than a month ago before the lockdown began.

Staff would be forced to wear appropriate protective equipment, maintain good hygiene practices and minimise contact as much as possible.

A robust contact tracing system would also be implemented to ensure people could be contacted should they need to be.

Specific guidance was being developed by the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment and WorkSafe.

All measures would be put in place to mitigate the risk towards staff and clients, Ardern said this afternoon.

"This is an area where we have given specific advice because it is virtually impossible to do this job without being in very close proximity to your clients and to having a large number of clients in any single day," she said.

"For hairdressers and beauticians, it means wearing appropriate PPE because of the close proximity [to] customers throughout the day, because we want to protect you and your clients."