Not guilty plea to causing death of toddler

A woman has pleaded not guilty in relation to an incident in a Gore driveway on New Year’s Day that claimed the life of toddler Malakai Kumeroa.

In the Gore District Court this morning, defence counsel Roger Eagles entered not guilty pleas for his client, who has name suppression, and elected trial by jury.

The woman was charged with dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing injury in August, eight months on from the incident.

Malakai, 3, died in Gore Hospital several hours after being injured by a reversing vehicle.

The woman and another child were also treated for injuries sustained in the event, police said.

The accident happened at a Charlton Rd, Gore property about 6pm on January 1.

In the days following the child’s death, police said they were not treating it as suspicious.

The woman is expected to next appear in Gore District Court in November.

Her name and identifying details remain suppressed.