Young rugby player in coma after roof fall

    By Laine Priestley
    Jayden Broome in action for the Southland Stags during the preseason rugby game against Otago at the University Oval on July 18.  Photo: Debbie Fahey
    A teenager critically injured in a fall from the roof of a student flat is a talented representative rugby player.

    Jayden Broome, 19, was on the roof of a two-storey Castle St property in Dunedin taking pictures with friends on Monday night when he slid down the roof and fell on to the pavement.

    He is in a stable condition in a coma in hospital, the Southland Tribune reported.

    The University of Otago student had just returned from Christchurch after captaining the Southland under-19 team when the accident happened.

    Jayden Broome. Photo: ODT Files
    After returning to Dunedin, the team had gone to the flat, known as "Big Red", and started drinking, a friend told the Otago Daily Times.

    Most of the people who were at the gathering stayed inside while a few went to the roof to take photos.

    Broome played as a loose forward for Varsity A in the Dunedin Premier Rugby competition last season and played for the Stags earlier this year in a pre-season game.

    He also made New Zealand Māori under-18 team last year while at Māruawai College in Gore.

    The Castle St flat, known as "Big Red", where a student was critically injured after falling from the roof on Monday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON
    Hato Hone St John and police were called to the accident and Broome was transported to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition.

    Police inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

    A University of Otago spokeswoman said their thoughts were with the student and his family.

