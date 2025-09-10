Young rugby player in coma after roof fall

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Jayden Broome, 19, was on the roof of a two-storey Castle St property in Dunedin taking pictures with friends on Monday night when he slid down the roof and fell on to the pavement.
He is in a stable condition in a coma in hospital, the Southland Tribune reported.
The University of Otago student had just returned from Christchurch after captaining the Southland under-19 team when the accident happened.
Most of the people who were at the gathering stayed inside while a few went to the roof to take photos.
Broome played as a loose forward for Varsity A in the Dunedin Premier Rugby competition last season and played for the Stags earlier this year in a pre-season game.
He also made New Zealand Māori under-18 team last year while at Māruawai College in Gore.
Police inquiries into the incident are ongoing.
A University of Otago spokeswoman said their thoughts were with the student and his family.