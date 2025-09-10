Wednesday, 10 September 2025

19-year-old student who fell off roof had just returned from rugby tournament Chch

    By Laine Priestley
    The Castle St flat, known as "Big Red", where a student was critically injured after falling from the roof on Monday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON
    A teenager critically injured in a fall from the roof of a Dunedin student flat was celebrating the end of a rugby tournament with his team-mates, a friend says.

    On Monday about 10.10pm, a 19-year-old University of Otago student was on the roof of a Castle St property taking pictures with some friends when he lost his balance, slid down the roof and fell, Sergeant Matt Lee said.

    A friend, who declined to be named, told the Otago Daily Times that the student had just returned from Christchurch after playing in a rugby tournament for the Southland under-19 team.

    The Southland team had games against Canterbury and Tasman over the previous few days.

    After returning to Dunedin, the team had gone to a Castle St flat, known as "Big Red", and started drinking.

    Most of the people who were at the gathering stayed inside while a few went to the roof to take photos.

    Hato Hone St John and police attended the scene and the teenager was transported to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition.

    Police inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

    A University of Otago spokeswoman said their thoughts were with the student and his family.

