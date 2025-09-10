19-year-old student who fell off roof had just returned from rugby tournament Chch

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
On Monday about 10.10pm, a 19-year-old University of Otago student was on the roof of a Castle St property taking pictures with some friends when he lost his balance, slid down the roof and fell, Sergeant Matt Lee said.
A friend, who declined to be named, told the Otago Daily Times that the student had just returned from Christchurch after playing in a rugby tournament for the Southland under-19 team.
The Southland team had games against Canterbury and Tasman over the previous few days.
After returning to Dunedin, the team had gone to a Castle St flat, known as "Big Red", and started drinking.
Most of the people who were at the gathering stayed inside while a few went to the roof to take photos.
Hato Hone St John and police attended the scene and the teenager was transported to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition.
Police inquiries into the incident are ongoing.
A University of Otago spokeswoman said their thoughts were with the student and his family.