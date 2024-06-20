Health minister tours new hospital site

Health Minister Shane Reti said he was pleased to lay eyes on the new Dunedin hospital site today, as he visited for the first time since last year's election.

Dr Reti said he had "always needed and wanted" to visit the site, among other objectives on his schedule.

The government was committed to building the hospital and was seeking value for money on the project, he said.

"We're looking for expectations on what we're able to deliver and the advantage of me being on site here today is being able to actually see the project in evolution."

Dr Shane Reti toured the Dunedin hospital build today. Photo: Gregor Richardson

After a tour of the outpatient building site, he said he was reassured the build was on track.

He had met with the clinical transformation group, who were pleased with the degree of clinical involvement, he said.

With Dunedin's mayor Jules Radich out of town, would also be meeting with deputy mayor Cherry Lucas.