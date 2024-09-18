Impact of crash caused van to roll onto side

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Wānaka this morning. Photo: Regan Harris

Two people were injured in a crash that closed a section of Northlake Drive in Wānaka on Wednesday morning.

A van rolled onto its side and a section of Northlake Drive between Mount Linton Ave and Outlet Rd was closed following the crash.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said an ambulance attended and transported two people to Wānaka Lakes Health Centre.

One of the patients was in a moderate condition and the other person received minor injuries.

A police spokesperson said officers responded to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Northlake Drive and Outlet Rd about 7.40am.

The impact caused one of the vehicles to roll and the road was still blocked as of 9.50am.