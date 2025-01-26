Sunday, 26 January 2025

Inquiry into unexplained death in Queenstown

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Police are investigating the unexplained death of a woman at a Queenstown property yesterday.

    In a statement, police said emergency services were called to a Windsor Place property about 2.30pm.

    "Police are now working to establish the full circumstances of how she died."

    The death was currently being treated as unexplained.

    Police said they wanted to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity between 8am and 3pm yesterday and who might have any information.

    Otago Daily Times

