'Just what the doctor ordered': Clarke Gayford shares pic of Jacinda Ardern and Neve on holiday

"Just what the doctor ordered," wrote Clarke Gayford about this holiday snap of partner and fiancee PM Jacinda Ardern and their daughter Neve on a Coromandel beach. Photo: Supplied

New Zealand's first man Clarke Gayford has shared a holiday snap on Instagram showing Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and daughter Neve playing on the beach.

The photo shows Ardern and Neve, both wearing hats, sitting on the beach.

"Just what the doctor ordered," Gayford wrote. "Thanks holiday, that was great."

The family has been holidaying in the Coromandel.

Earlier this month, Ardern shared a photo of the New Year's fireworks, which she admitted she doesn't often stay up for these days.

"It's not often I stay up to see the new year in these days (not since we had a baby anyway) but this year, I wanted to make sure I saw the back of 2020," she wrote.

"To everyone who helped us get through this year, thank you. While there are plenty of challenges ahead I feel more confident than ever that we're all up for it. Happy New Year Aotearoa!"

The family was also spotted icecream shopping in Tairua on the last day of 2020.