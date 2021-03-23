Key witness in Scott Watson murder trial dies suddenly

Guy Wallace was the taxi boat driver who delivered Ben Smart and Olivia Hope to their final destination and was a key witness during the court case that convicted Scott Watson. Photo: File

A key witness from the trial of convicted murderer Scott Watson has reportedly died in a suspected suicide.

Furneaux Lodge worker Guy Wallace was one of the last people to see Ben Smart, 21, and Olivia Hope, 17, alive on New Year's Eve 1997 after dropping them at a boat.

He gave evidence of another man being with them, although that man was never identified. The Crown contended it was Watson.

Wallace was operating a water taxi on that night and was a key witness for the Crown at the murder trial. However, he was adamant he dropped Ben and Olivia at a double-masted yacht. The Crown insisted it was Watson's single-masted boat.

When asked in the witness box to compare Watson's boat to the one he described to police, Wallace said: "The only similarity is that they both float."

Wallace had been working at the Marlborough Sounds lodge serving drinks and took people in a water taxi out to their moored boats after the party wound down.

Smart and Hope were never seen again after the last sighting by Wallace.

Scott Watson in the High Court Christchurch in May 2015. Photo: NZH File

Wallace had been living in Greymouth but was found on Monday afternoon, allegedly he had died a self-inflicted death, Stuff reports.

Watson told a parole hearing in December last year he was unable to get psychologist treatment behind bars because he wouldn't confess to the murders.

Watson, 49, was denied parole for the third time.

He made his latest attempt at freedom in front of the Parole Board at Rolleston Prison, south of Christchurch. At the conclusion of the hearing, panel convenor Sir Ron Young told him: "It's a no to parole, which perhaps won't surprise you."