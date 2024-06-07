Lotto mega-winners share secrets

If won by a single ticket, the $50 million will be the largest prize won in Lotto NZ history. Photo: Lotto

Keep your circle tight and remember to eat - that's the advice from previous big winners as Lotto jackpots to $50 million this weekend.

If won by a single ticket, tomorrow's Powerball will be the largest prize in Lotto NZ history.

Previous big winners told Lotto NZ their advice was to tell only a few people and get professional financial advice.

A Hibiscus Coast couple hold the top spot for winning Lotto NZ’s largest prize, after scoring winning $44.06 million in 2016.

“First of all, don’t have a heart attack! That’s the most important thing to remember,” they said.

“But seriously, my best piece of advice is to remember to eat and sleep in the first two weeks. It’s the little things like that that are easy to forget in the early days after a big win.

“Finally, the best thing we did was get good financial advice. Make sure they’re on the same wavelength as you and go into the conversation with a good idea of what you want to do long-term.”

The winners of February 2020’s massive draw - from Auckland and Hawke's Bay - shared the jackpot, taking home $25.1 million each.

“Keep your circle small, but definitely share the news with someone, you will need the support of at least one other person to get you through those first weeks," the Auckland winner said.

“For me, that was so important, it gave me people to talk to and bounce ideas off while I got my head around the whole thing.”

The Hawke's Bay winner said it was important to consult lawyers and financial advisors.

“But also have some fun and do things that you may not have been able to do before your win. It could be something you’ve always wanted to buy but have never been able to afford or even just having an extra meal out with your friends and family,” she said.

The $50 million Powerball prize must be won on Saturday night, so one or more tickets are guaranteed to win big.

Lotto NZ is expecting a surge in ticket sales today and tomorrow.