Chad Parekura. Photo: Supplied

The man accused of murdering Chad Parekura on Don St in Invercargill on April 23 can now be named.

Naya Ropiu Fabian Wharekura (27) appeared before Justice Cameron Mander in the High Court at Invercargill today for a case review hearing.

Wharekura, who appeared via audio-visual link from South Auckland, was remanded in custody to appear for a further case review hearing on October 4.