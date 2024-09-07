Man charged with murder in Grey Lynn teenager's death

The scene after a shooting in Grey Lynn Thursday night. Photo: RNZ/Jessica Hopkins

Two men have been arrested in relation to the death of a man in Grey Lynn Thursday night.

Police said they arrested a 19-year-old in South Auckland Saturday afternoon, and charged him with murder and three counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He will appear in Auckland District Court on Monday.

A fight broke out between two groups on Tuarangi Road on Thursday night during an ongoing dispute in the Auckland neighbourhood.

Shots were fired and 18-year-old Maxwel-Dee Repia was killed. Three people were injured, two seriously.

A second man, 18, has also been arrested in West Auckland and will face a charge of being an accessory after the fact to murder and three counts of being an accessory after the fact to wounding.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said police cannot rule out further charges.

Police cordon off Tuarangi Road in Auckland's Grey Lynn after a shooting. Photo: RNZ/Marika Khabazi

"Our investigation is very much ongoing, and is still in the early stages.

"There is still much to do as we piece together a full account of what occurred on Thursday and the events leading up to this tragedy.

"The community has responded very positively and we are grateful for their support."

Baldwin said police will continue to work in the community, going go door to door seeking witnesses and CCTV.

"Please, if you have information, contact us, rather than waiting for us to find you.

"We know there are others involved in the offending on Thursday. The right for them to do is contact police and talk with us.

"However, we know having made arrests and laying a murder charge will be a relief for Mr Repia's family and the wider community.

"We want to thank residents for their ongoing patience, co-operation and assistance."