Man jailed for Gloriavale child sex offences

Jonathan Benjamin at his sentencing. Photo: RNZ

A man charged with more than 20 counts of sexual offending against children at the Gloriavale Christian community has been sentenced to 11 years and 10 months' jail.

Jonathan Benjamin's offending spanned about three decades from the 1980s, and his charges related to nine victims at the reclusive community.

A jury last year found him found guilty of 11 charges of sexual offending, and he previously admitted 15 similar charges.

At least one of the victims was aged 12 or younger at the time of the offending.

He had earlier admitted similar charges against five others.

Some victims were brought to tears reading victim impact statements in the Greymouth District Court on Monday.