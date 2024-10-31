Man re-arrested on bus out of city after he was released by mistake

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A man has been re-arrested while on a bus to Waikouaiti after being incorrectly released from custody, police have confirmed.
A spokesman said the 32-year-old was released by mistake from the Dunedin District Court on Tuesday evening.
He was bailed instead of being remanded in custody, leading to a search.
Police were notified at 5.40pm on Tuesday of the error and the court issued a warrant for his arrest.
The man had taken a bus from Dunedin to Waikouaiti and at 6.15pm was located and taken into custody.
He was arrested without incident after police pulled the bus over.