Thursday, 31 October 2024

Man re-arrested on bus out of city after he was released by mistake

    By Laine Priestley
    A man has been re-arrested while on a bus to Waikouaiti after being incorrectly released from custody, police have confirmed.  

    A spokesman said the 32-year-old was released by mistake from the Dunedin District Court on Tuesday evening.

    He was bailed instead of being remanded in custody, leading to a search. 

    Police were notified at 5.40pm on Tuesday of the error and the court issued a warrant for his arrest.

    The man had taken a bus from Dunedin to Waikouaiti and at 6.15pm was located and taken into custody.

    He was arrested without incident after police pulled the bus over.

     

    Otago Daily Times