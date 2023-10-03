Man swept off rocks in Southland and search mounted

Photo: ODT Files

A search and rescue operation is ongoing after a man was swept off the rocks on a remote part of the Southland coast this afternoon.

A police officer at Slope Point, where the man was swept off the rocks, told the Otago Daily Times the man was yet to be found.

A search and rescue helicopter had been called to the area to assist with the search.

The man is believed to have gone missing around 2.30pm.

Slope Point, near the southwestern edge of the Catlins, is the southernmost point of the South Island.