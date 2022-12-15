Man who stole Gore police car released from prison

Hori Gemmell has been ordered not to associate with gang members while on parole. PHOTO: ODT FILES

A man who stole a police car and the weapons inside it has been released from prison after serving his entire sentence.

Hori Irimana Tenaku Winiata Kemp Gemmell (27) was declined parole for the final time in October and the jail term imposed for his crimes expires today.

Gemmell gained notoriety for crimes he committed in August 2019 in Gore, after police tried to pull him over on a rural road.

The defendant rammed the patrol car then fled on foot, the court heard at sentencing.

Officers chased Gemmell but he managed to outpace them, circle back and commandeer the police vehicle, locking the door then speeding off as his pursuers tried to smash a window to apprehend him.

The fugitive hit another police car then fled with two Glock pistols, each loaded with 17 rounds after he unlocked the vehicle’s firearm safe.

He was arrested after a two-day manhunt.

Gemmell was initially jailed for three years and a month but had three months added after an attack on another prisoner in 2020.

The Parole Board heard he had been working with a psychologist on a safety plan while at Auckland Prison and planned to continue that once in the community.

His behaviour behind bars was described as "up and down", which Gemmell put down to his apprehension about his impending release.

Panel convener Kathryn Snook noted the inmate had previously declined a transfer to Invercargill Prison to do a one-on-one violence-prevention programme.

She said the board "strongly supported" a meeting take place before Gemmell’s release, featuring all those involved in his support: Oranga Tamariki, his psychologist, a representative of Community Mental Health and his Probation officer.

Conditions

Hori Gemmell’s parole conditions include. —

- To live at an address approved by Probation.

- Not to enter gang pads.

- To attend any treatment as directed.

- Not to contact victims.

- Not to communicate or associate with Mongrel Mob or Hell’s Angels members.

- Not to use alcohol or non-prescription drugs.

- To take any prescribed medication.

rob.kidd@odt.co.nz