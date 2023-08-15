Man's 'hand cut off' at workplace

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A man's hand was cut off in an accident involving a planing machine at a Mosgiel workplace yesterday, police said.
The alarm was raised after the accident at Timpack Industries at 2.15pm yesterday.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said today: "A male had his right hand cut off working on a planing machine. Worksafe has been notified."
Timpack Dunedin branch manager Peter Dyer declined to comment.
An ambulance, operations manager and a rapid response unit attended yesterday, a Hato Hone St John spokesman said.
One patient was treated and taken to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition, he said.
