Friday, 21 August 2020

Massive blaze in South Otago - multiple buildings on fire

    1. Star News
    2. National

    Fire crews are responding to reports of a shed fire in South Otago between Milton and Lawrence.

    Three Fire and Emergency New Zealand teams were alerted to the incident off Mt Stuart Road, just after 9am.

    Crews from Lawrence, Milton and Waitahuna were involved, a Fenz media spokeswoman said.

    Fenz have requested the police attend the scene, where there are multiple buildings on fire, a police media spokeswoman said.

    "Fenz were called at 8.59am and police were advised at 9.23am.

    "There were no injuries as of 9.34am."

    She confirmed the fire is taking place between on Mt Stuart Road between cross roads with Roberts Road and Burma Road in Johnston. 

    Otago Daily Times

     

    suv-updated-banner.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter