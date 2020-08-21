Massive blaze in South Otago - multiple buildings on fire

Fire crews are responding to reports of a shed fire in South Otago between Milton and Lawrence.

Three Fire and Emergency New Zealand teams were alerted to the incident off Mt Stuart Road, just after 9am.

Crews from Lawrence, Milton and Waitahuna were involved, a Fenz media spokeswoman said.

Fenz have requested the police attend the scene, where there are multiple buildings on fire, a police media spokeswoman said.

"Fenz were called at 8.59am and police were advised at 9.23am.

"There were no injuries as of 9.34am."

She confirmed the fire is taking place between on Mt Stuart Road between cross roads with Roberts Road and Burma Road in Johnston.