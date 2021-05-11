Ministry reports no new cases in MIQ or community

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in the community or in managed isolation, the Ministry of Health reports.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is three.

Two previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 24, it said.

The total number of confirmed cases is 2287.

Sine January 1, 2021, there have been 60 historical cases, out of a total of 471 cases.

A previously reported historical case has now been reclassified as ‘not a case” and has now been removed from the overall tally.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,059,727

New South Wales

Flights to and from New South Wales have now resumed. However, anyone who was at a location of interest in Sydney at the times specified must follow NSW health advice regarding isolation and testing. In addition, they must not travel to New Zealand within 14 days from when they were at the location.

Travellers who have arrived in New Zealand and have been at a location of interest during the exposure time must immediately self-isolate, and call Healthline for advice on when they should be tested.

As restrictions remain in place around Greater Sydney, travellers to this area are advised to be careful when travelling and safeguard themselves, by wearing a facemask and maintaining physical distance wherever they go.

Information about locations of interest visited by the cases is available on the New South Wales health website.