More practice hours needed to get licence - AA

Transport Minister Chris Bishop. Photo: RNZ

Proposed changes to driver licensing should include a minimum requirement for practice hours, the AA says.

The government wants to remove the second practical driving test and to reduce the number of eye tests required during the licensing process.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop said the changes would include a complete alcohol ban for learner and restricted drivers of any age, and the number of demerit points to suspend the licences would be halved.

AA road safety spokesperson Dylan Thomsen told Morning Report one practical test could work - and most other countries had that system - but many also had requirements for training and driving practice.

"It's not just about passing a test, it's actually about clocking up time, getting experience.

"The more experience you have, the more you're able to think about what's going on around on the road around you."

Thomsen said a new system should include at least 60 hours of supervised practice, as in Australia.

He said AA research showed there were substantial crash reductions among young people in countries that had the minimum standards.

Thomsen said it was easier to get a licence in New Zealand than in any of the developed countries the AA looked at.

"At the moment in New Zealand we are asking our young drivers and learner drivers to do the least.

"And we also have one of the worst rates of road deaths of any developed country and the highest crash rates is our people under 25. About 70 each year die in New Zealand on average. We need to do better," Thomsen said.

Bishop said a second practical driving test was an unnecessary barrier to many people looking to progress to their full licence.

"A lot of people just simply don't even bother going from their restricted to their full drivers licence because sitting that second practical test is expensive - they have to have time off school and work - it's anxiety inducing," Bishop told Morning Report.

He said the best way to create safe road users was to ensure drivers got adequate experience behind the wheel in the lead up to being awarded their full licence.

"I've lost count of the number of teenagers who have told me that the second practical test is extremely stressful. The key thing for safety is getting that experience out on the road," Bishop said.

He said the government would examine the AA's suggestions during the consultation period ahead of the changes which were planned to come into effect in July next year.